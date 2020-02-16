Conte: Inter need to make improvements

After Lazio made a magnificent comeback to beat Inter 2-1 on Sunday evening, Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte feels his side need to make improvements in order to be among the teams fighting for silverware.

Ashley Young put Inter ahead, but a Ciro Immobile penalty and then a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strike put Lazio clear in second, two points above their opponents, and on behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

“I have great faith in all my players and everyone must have the same faith in their teammates,” Conte told the press. “We conceded two goals from two gifts.

“We have to get better, but it isn’t the first time we’ve let our opponents back into the game. The squad has to have the will to improve.

“If we want to to something this year, then we have to make a leap, also on an individual level.

“I can be angry with the team, if they don’t give everything they have, but today they did give their all. I liked their commitment, so I can’t put any blame on them from that aspect.

“The game was well balance and we faced a strong team in Lazio.”

Looking at the level of Serie A in general, Conte feels in the last few years is has risen and we are reaping the rewards in the current campaign.

“The level of the league has risen significantly compared to past few years,” Conte stated. “And there wasn’t much interest.

“We [Inter] have began a path of growth, and we have a duty to improve. If we do that, then the overall quality of the squad will get better.

“We have to learn to handle certain situations, as right now it is the opposite, with the situation taking control of us.”