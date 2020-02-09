Conte: Inter seized the opportunity in AC Milan victory

Inter coach Antonio Conte claimed his side showed self-belief to overcome a two-goal deficit against AC Milan and win the Derby della Madonnina 4-2 on Sunday.

Trailing to goals from Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at halftime, the Nerazzurri produced a stunning second half fightback to hit four without reply.

Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino struck in quick succession to pull Inter level, before headers from Stefan De Vrij and Romelu Lukaku sealed a victory that put them top of Serie A.

Following Juventus’ shock defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday, Conte was proud to see his side take advantage and leapfrog the Bianconeri to the summit of the table.

“We knew we were facing a stronger Milan side than in the last meeting [a 2-0 victory for Inter in September],” Conte declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“We were also aware that winning today would send us top. It was an opportunity to be seized, but this can bring it’s own pressure. The first half was important in helping us understand that not all matches go our way.

“In the second half we used our heads and played with clarity. I must congratulate the players for the spirit they have shown and I am happy for the fans, because they deserve this satisfaction.”

Inter travel to third-placed Lazio next Sunday, as they look to maintain their lead at the top of Serie A.