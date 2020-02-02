Conte: I’ve had to force Eriksen’s integration a bit at Inter

Antonio Conte has been pleased with Christian Eriksen’s early Inter performances following his arrival from Tottenham in January.

The Dane played his second game for the club in their 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday, though he was withdrawn before Inter broke the deadlock.

“I had to force his insertion a little bit,” Conte said in his post-match press conference when asked about Eriksen’s start.

“Today, as against Fiorentina, we had absences.

“He played from the beginning since [Marcelo] Brozovic wasn’t 100 percent. He’s coming into a new system with a different idea of football than he had at Tottenham.

“He’s a player with quality and experience.

“He’s used to the English league, which is good.”

Both Ashley Young and Victor Moses also played on the left and the right respectively, with them being two more signings who have satisfied their coach.

“The focus in January was on trying to improve in some areas,” Conte added.

“We had to do that, and we needed someone on the wings.

“Moses and Young are two players I knew very well.

“We managed to do two excellent deals, lifting the experience and quality in our squad.”