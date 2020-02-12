Conte: Napoli have the best squad in Italy after Juventus

After Inter lost the Coppa Italia semi-final fist leg 1-0 against Napoli at the Stadio Meazza, Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte was complimentary of his opponents, highlighting the quality they have throughout their squad.

Neither side were particularly effective, but Fabian Ruiz’s second goal of the season was enough for Gennaro Gattuso’s men with the second leg to be played on March 5 at the Stadio San Paolo.

“We tried to find a solution, with three forwards,” Conte told the press. “But Napoli have the best squad after Juventus, and came here to close the game while showing a lot of respect.

“Remember, they beat us [Inter], Juventus, Lazio and even Liverpool, so they have the quality.

“Compliments to Gattuso for convincing his players to defend. However, we still deserved something more.

“After that result Napoli are favourites [to get to the final], but there is a return leg and we will try to go for it in Napoli.”