Controversy, Records and Ronaldo

The post-match controversy between Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso and Juventus was much more lively than the actual game between the pair on Sunday afternoon.

Fiorentina for all their determination, and lion’s share of the chances, were lacking in quality when it matter. And on the other hand Juventus, who seemed lethargic and devoid of ideas, came away with a 3-0 win.

On the surface it would seem routine. A mid-table side go to high flying Juve and lose. But two penalty decisions by referee Fabrizio Pasqua left a sour taste, particularly for Commisso.

“I’m very angry,” Commisso told Sky Sport Italia. “I’ve been here for seven months and I never wanted to say anything about the referees.

“The referee went to review everything, and gave a penalty that shouldn’t have been. Juventus don’t need help from the referees. The match should be won on the pitch, not thanks to gifts from the referees.

“Italian football is seen all over the world, and certain things disgust people, in the same was I am disgusted.”

Choice words, and a riposte from first Pavel Nedved who sought to put an end to teams complaining about refereeing decisions, urging them to accept the result if they are beaten.

Meanwhile, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri brushed the matter aside, pointing to the Bianconeri’s superior statistics over the course of the match.

Of the two decisions, one was unquestionably a penalty under the new handball rules brought about this season. The other was marginal, probably not a spot kick, but the referee was given a decision to make, which he did after consulting VAR.

The reality is that it probably wouldn’t have mattered if the second wasn’t given. Juventus were dominant, and yet barely got out of second gear.

The introduction of Paulo Dybala had given them more verve in the final third, and goals would likely have followed regardless.

Ronaldo among the Records

It was Cristiano Ronaldo who converted both Juventus spot kicks as he raced to 50 goals for the Bianconeri in all competitions.

In addition he now has 50th Serie A appearances, and has had a hand in 50 goals – 40 goals, 10 assists).

Ronaldo is also first Juve player to have scored in nine successive Serie A matches since David Trezeguet in December 2005.

And has found now the net in nine league games in a row for the third time in his career, after doing so in November 2014 and May 2018.

While the club also reached a milestone, becoming the first team to win 1,600 games in the history of Serie A.