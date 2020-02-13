Could Thiago Silva follow Ibrahimovic back to AC Milan?

Following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sensational return to AC Milan in January, Thiago Silva’s agent hasn’t ruled out a return to the club for the current Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Thiago Silva spend three season at the Stadio San Siro between 2009 and 2012, alongside Ibrahimovic, and won the club’s last Serie A title in 2011.

“Thiago Silva has a great love for Milan,” Paulo Tonietto, Silva’s agent told MilanCafe24. “Nothing has been decided. Anything is possible.”

Thiago Silva’s contract with the Ligue 1 leaders comes to an end in June further adding to speculation that a return is on the cards for the 35-year-old Brazilian.