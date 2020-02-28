Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus-Inter on par with Real Madrid-Barcelona

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Derby d’Italia is on par with Real Madrid-Barcelona, with both matches set to be played this weekend.

The Bianconeri welcome Inter to the Allianz Stadium Sunday night, with El Clasico being played at the same time.

Ronaldo was a key figure in the battles between Real Madrid and Barcelona for years, but he believes Juventus-Inter is on par with Spain’s biggest match.

“It will be a great match on par with Barcelona-Real Madrid, who play at the same time” he told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s great to play teams like Inter, AC Milan and Lazio.

“These are matches that players like to be a part of. We will face a great team and a great coach on Sunday.

“It’s upsetting that our fans won’t be there. It will be weird to play a match of this stature behind closed doors, but health remains the most important thing and we must respect that.”

Juventus fell 1-0 to Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, but Ronaldo remains confident of overturning the result.

“These things can happen,” he added. “We aren’t happy, we’re mad, but every match in Europe is difficult and the return leg is at home.

“We are confident of overturning the result and going through, but our priority is the next game in the league.”