Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescues draw for Juventus against AC Milan

Over 72,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro as a dramatic late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

On top for the majority of the game, Milan took the lead 61 minutes in through Ante Rebic, who bagged his fifth of the season in all competitions.

Theo Hernandez was sent off with a quarter of the game left to play, before a Davide Calabria handball gave Ronaldo the chance to score from the penalty spot, which he did.

Thus the pair head to the Allianz Stadium for the return leg on March 4 with the winner taking a place in the final.

Just as they did against Inter, Milan few out of the blocks and a lovely piece of skill from Ante Rebic allowed Franck Kessie to blast just wide.

Rebic was next to have a go and his effort needed to be punched away by Gianluigi Buffon, then Zlatan Ibrahimovic tried a cheeked back heel flick but it rolled off target.

Kessie found Davide Calabria in the box and his turn and shot needed tipping over by Buffon, before Ibrahimovic and Rebic combined on the edge of the area, but the Croatian’s shot was straight at Buffon.

Juventus’ first real chance came just after the half hour when Juan Cuadrado had a go from range but it was stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

MIlan started the second half just as they did the first and Rebic got on the end of an Ibrahimovic flick on, but once more Buffon was there to deny the Croat.

The breakthrough came just after the hour when Samp Castillejo swung ball into the box from the right, and Rebic side-footed past Buffon to send the San Siro wild.

Things took a turn for the worse when Theo Hernandez collected a second yellow card for a body check on Paulo Dybala, resulting in his sending off,

Just as it looked like Milan would hold on for the win, Calabria blocked a Ronaldo bicycle kick with his arm, resulting in a penalty for Juventus which the Portuguese duly converted.