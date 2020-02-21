Cutrone: I don’t regret my time at Wolves

Former Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone insists he doesn’t regret his move to England even though his time in the Premier League lasted just six months.

The Italian will take on AC Milan for the first time as an opponent on Saturday, as the Rossoneri opted to sell the young Italian to the Wanderers for €18 million last summer.

However Cutrone’s time in England ended after just six months, as he joined Fiorentina on loan for 18 months in January, but the Italian insists he has no regrets.

“I don’t regret anything about my time in England,” the striker told La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Sport Week.

“It helped me grow as a man and as a player. However the Wolves manager [Nuno Espirito Santo] had his group of trusted players and he didn’t deviate from that.”

Since joining Fiorentina, Cutrone has failed to score in five Serie A appearances – though he does have one goal in the Coppa Italia.