De Laurentiis: Renewed atmosphere will help Napoli to make up lost ground

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident that things are on the up at the Stadio San Paolo.

Gennaro Gattuso didn’t have the most successful start to life on the Partenopei bench after succeeding Carlo Ancelotti, but things do appear to be moving in the right direction now.

“This refreshed atmosphere will help us to recover the ground we lost,” Corriere del Mezzogiorno report De Laurentiis as saying.

Napoli have now won three of their last five Serie A outings and find themselves in ninth place on 33 points from their 24 games so far.

Gattuso’s side also hold a narrow lead over Inter after the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with the return leg to be played on March 5.

Next up for the Partenopei is a trip to Brescia on Friday before hosting Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League next week.