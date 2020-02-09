De Vrij helps Inter to an astonishing comeback over AC Milan

Stefan De Vrij was the hero for Inter as his header helped give the Nerazzurri an astonishing 4-2 comeback win over AC Milan on Sunday evening.

A Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired Milan took a two-goal lead inside six minutes at the end of the first half, with the Swede laying on Ante Rebic, then bagging one of his own.

But the second 45 minutes belonged to Inter as they got themselves level thanks to Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino, before Stefan De Vrij sent the Meazza wild with a 70th minute header. Romelu Lukaku finished things off in the final moments for Antonio Conte’s men.

That gave Inter their fourth consecutive derby win over Milan, the first time they have completed such a run since 1983 when they won five-in-a-row.

As a result, Inter move level with Juventus at the top of Serie A, with Lazio a further point adrift of the pair.

Milan started brightly with Zlatan Ibrahimovic volleying over the bar in the match’s first chance.

Hakan Calhanoglu then hit the post with a low drive from the edge of the area before the 10 minute mark had come up.

Inter’s first opportunity came through Diego Godin whose header from an Alexis Sanchez corner was just wide.

Another warning of Inter’s attacking prowess came the way of Milan as Romelu Lukaku strode down the right side, burning Alessio Romagnoli for pace, and his cross found Vecino but he was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Towards the end of the first half Milan took the lead. Ibrahimovic headed a long ball back across goal and Stefan De Vrij failed to clear, then with the ball falling to Rebic it bounced off the Croatian and into the net.

Then second goal came just before the break when a corner was floated into Franck Kessie and his flick on found Ibrahimovic who headed past Daniele Padelli.

Immediately after the restart a high ball was beautifully caught on the volley by Brozovic who blasted past Donnarumma.

Parity was restored on 52 minutes when Sanchez got to the ball in front of Donnarumma and cut back to Vecino who smashed home.

Ibrahimovic flashed a free kick wide, then at the other end a Sanchez knockdown found Lukaku and hit effort was deflected wide.

From the resulting corner De Vrij’s looping header across goal went sailing into he net and completed an astounding comeback from the Nerazzurri.

Things could have been worse for the Rossoneri as substitute Christian Eriksen smashed a freekick off the crossbar with nine minutes left to play.

Then Nicolo Barella went racing towards goal from the halfway line, but as he bore down on Donnarumma, the Milan goalkeeper stood firm and blocked the shot.

The final few minutes were nervy for Inter with Ibrahimovic hitting the post, but the Nerazzurri made sure of the points when Lukaku headed home a Victor Moses cross in time added on.