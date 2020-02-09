De Vrij: Inter were in the sh*t in first half

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij admits the Nerazzurri were “in the sh*t” after their poor first half performance, but believes their Derby della Madonnina comeback shows how much character is in the squad.

Antonio Conte’s men came back from a 2-0 deficit at half-time to claim a famous 4-2 victory, a result that puts them level with Juventus atop the standings.

De Vrij credited Conte for helping the Nerazzurri turn things around at half-time, while highlighting how special it is to win and score in a derby.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction after the victory, but we know that we have to improve,” he told Inter TV after the match. “In the first half we were poor and they were rightfully ahead.

“However we were able to win by showing our character. The coach helped us understand what wasn’t working. We were in the sh*t in the first half, but we showed character.

“Thankfully we scored two goals right away and were back in the match. It’s an incredible feeling. These memories will live on forever. Scoring and wining the derby is a feeling like no other.”

Inter now sit level on 54 points with Juventus, while Lazio are just one point back, and De Vrij knows every result will be crucial in deciding who wins the Scudetto.

“We’re all very close,” he added. “We have to continue winning.

“Now our focus is on the next match [against Napoli on Wednesday] because the Coppa Italia is one of our goals.”