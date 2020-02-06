Demme: Napoli’s aim is to reach 40 points

Diego Demme insists that Napoli are only thinking about accumulating 40 points and not yet looking at European qualification.

The Partenopei have started to reverse their early-season struggles, though their new arrival says that 40 points is still their objective.

“We have to get to 40 points as soon as possible,” Demme told Sky Sport Italia.

“Then we can think about Europe.”

Demme got off the mark last weekend against Sampdoria, which came as good news to him and the side, but he wanted to distance himself from Diego Maradona comparisons.

“It was nice to score and to help the team,” he went on.

“I don’t want to be compared to Maradona, he was the best in the world.

“My father was a big fan of his and my name is Diego because of him.

“But I was a fan of [Gennaro] Gattuso and [Andrea] Pirlo.

“One was a fighter and the other had great technique. They were my idols.”