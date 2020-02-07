Derby della Madonnina set to sell out

Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina meeting between Inter and AC Milan is set to be played in front of a full house at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

With Antonio Conte’s side challenging for their first Scudetto since 2010 this season and Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri showing new life since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return, there’s newfound excitement surrounding the fixture.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that as many as 75,000 tickets have already been sold for the game and there are still two days remaining until it’s played.

So, the Meazza is practically sold out already, given that some sections in both the north and south ends of the stadium are closed due to structural problems with the stadium.

Inter currently sit three points off leaders Juventus in second, whereas Milan are on 32 points in eighth, level with Parma in seventh and Cagliari in sixth.