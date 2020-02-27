Donnarumma expected to miss AC Milan-Genoa

AC Milan will likely be without Gianluigi Donnarumma for their match against Genoa on Sunday.

The Italian was forced off during the Rossoneri’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina last weekend after nearly gifting Federico Chiesa a chance in the 13th minute and injuring his ankle in the process.

Although Donnarumma tried to continue, he was eventually forced off in the 52nd minute and replaced by Asmir Begovic.

While the injury isn’t considered a serious one, Sport Mediaset reports it doesn’t look as though the Italian will be risked for this Sunday’s match with Genoa.

That’s because the Rossoneri play Juventus in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final next Wednesday, and they don’t want to the run the risk of being without the goalkeeper.

The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw during the first leg at the San Siro.

So far this season Donnarumma has featured in 26 matches in all competitions for Milan.