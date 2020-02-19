Emerson keen to leave Chelsea amidst Juventus interest

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri is believed to be keen to leave the Premier League club and return to Serie A, with Juventus monitoring his situation.

The Brazil-born Italian international joined the Blues from Roma in 2018 but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks, with Frank Lampard using him sparingly at left-back.

His limited appearances have seen Emerson push for an exit from Stamford Bridge, with Tuttosport suggesting that he will request a transfer at the end of the season, despite being contracted until June 2022.

With the uncertainty over Emerson’s future, Juventus have been keeping a close eye on proceedings and are believed to be ready to swoop for the 27-year-old should he become available in the summer.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new left-back after seeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa fall through in January, and would view Emerson as a viable option.

Emerson has scored once in 52 appearances for Chelsea and helped the West Londoners to the Europa League last season, starting in a 4-1 thrashing of rivals Arsenal in the Final in Baku.