Eriksen: All smiles after winning in the derby

Christian Eriksen enjoyed his first Derby della Madonnina as he helped Inter to a 4-2 win over AC Milan.

The Rossoneri led 2-0 at the break after a subpar first half from Inter, but they roared back in the second half to take the points and go top of Serie A.

“All smiles after yesterday’s very important win,” Eriksen posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of him celebrating with Stefan de Vrij.

The Dane was introduced for Alexis Sanchez immediately after De Vrij had given Inter the lead with about 20 minutes left to play.

Eriksen made his third appearance for Inter in total, and his second in Serie A since signing from Tottenham.

Still awaiting his first goal for the Nerazzurri, he came agonisingly close by thumping the underside of the crossbar with a stunning freekick from range.