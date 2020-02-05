Eriksen: I don’t fear anyone from AC Milan

New Inter signing Christian Eriksen is set to take on AC Milan in Sunday evening’s Derby della Madonnina admitting he doesn’t fear anyone from the Rossoneri side.

Eriksen, who joined the Nerazzurri from Tottenham in a €20 million deal in January, will get his first taste of the rivalry as Antonio Conte’s men look to close the gap on Juventus at the top of Serie A.

“Here we have a whole stadium that sings,” Eriksen said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There will be a lot of noise, the atmosphere will be beautiful.

“I am not afraid of anyone [from Milan]. We are in a better position in the table, even though anything can happen in the derby.”

The Nerazzurri have won the last three meetings between the teams and will again be the favourites as they continue to chase their first Scudetto in a decade.