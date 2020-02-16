Everton keeping tabs on Napoli midfielder

Allan could be on his way out of Napoli in the summer with Carlo Ancelotti keen to take the midfielder to Everton.

The player wasn’t called up by Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso for the Partenopei’s trip to Cagliari after the coach complained about his attitude in training.

Now, according to the Corriere dello Sport, Allan will likely leave the Stadio San Paolo in the summer with Everton keeping an eye on the Brazilian’s situation.

Ancelotti would welcome the opportunity to link up with the 29-year-old once more, and the Premier League side did have a €20m offer rejected in January.

Inter and Juventus are also trailing Allan, who would be allowed to leave Napoli for a fee of €40m.