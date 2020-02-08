Fiorentina Player Ratings: Chiesa strike not enough

Federico Chiesa put in a great performance for Fiorentina as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina went ahead in the first half when Jose Palomino headed Marco Benassi’s cross into the path of Chiesa who struck a sweet volley into the bottom corner of the Atalanta net.

Atalanta eventually got on the score sheet just after half time through Duvan Zapata who poked home from close range, then Ruslan Malinovskiy drove home a finish from distance with Bartlomiej Dragowski unable to stop it.