Fiorentina player ratings: Chiesa toils as Viola pay the penalty

Fiorentina fell to a 3-0 defeat against bitter rivals Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday, as Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice from the penalty spot.

The Portugal captain drilled in shortly before halftime after German Pezzella was adjudged to have handled in the box, before sealing victory with 10 minutes remaining courtesy of a Federico Ceccherini foul. Matthijs De Ligt nodded home in stoppage time to add gloss to the scoreline from a Paulo Dybala corner.

Fiorentina weren’t without chances of their own as Federico Chiesa and Pol Lirola came close, but ultimately fell to a first league defeat under Giuseppe Iachini.