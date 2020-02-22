Fiorentina Player Ratings: Pulgar pinches a point

Erick Pulgar was Fiorentina’s hero as his penalty helped the Viola rescue a 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Stadio Franchi on Saturday evening, when down to 10 men.

Milan were a little fortuitous to get themselves in front, but Ante Rebic was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of a Martin Caceres mistake. Things were made even more difficult for Fiorentina when Dalbert was sent off moments later after fouling Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, Fiorentina rallied and former Milan forward Patrick Cutrone won a penalty which Pulgar dispatched on the 85th minute to give the home side a point.