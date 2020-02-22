Fiorentina v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday evening, with the Rossoneri having lost only twice in Florence in their last 13 matches.

Milan are the only Serie A side yet to draw away from home this season, and since Stefano Pioli joined the club as coach on October 9, 2019, the Rossoneri have kept seven clean sheets, more than any other team in this period.

Ante Rebic, who made his first eight appearances in Serie A with Fiorentina, has scored five goals in six appearances in 2020 for Milan.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic