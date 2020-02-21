Fiorentina v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan’s interesting record of being the only side yet to draw an away fixture in Serie A this season will be tested again on Saturday night when they travel to Tuscany to face Fiorentina.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Suspended: Badelj.

Unavailable: Ribery, Kouame.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Paqueta, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Duarte, Krunic.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won four of their last eight Serie A matches against Fiorentina (D2 L2), winning the last four against the Viola in the second half of the season.

– Fiorentina have won only two of their last 13 home games against AC Milan (D5 L6), against none of the teams they have faced at least five times in this period have they won fewer matches (it is also two against Juventus).

– Fiorentina have lost five Serie A games at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this season (W3 D4), they have never lost more in their first 12 home games in a season in the competition.

– Since Stefano Pioli joined AC Milan on October 9, the Rossoneri have kept seven clean sheets, more than any other team in this period in Serie A.

– AC Milan are the only team yet to draw an away match in Serie A this season (W6 L6). o AC Milan have scored 22 goals (excluding penalties) in Serie A this season despite having an Expected Goals total of 33: -11 is the worst such differential in the top five European Leagues in 2019/20.

– AC Milan have scored the joint-fewest headers (two) in Serie A this season – the Rossoneri have also conceded 26% of their goals via headers, the highest such percentage in the competition.

– With six goals scored, Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa has equalled his most prolific season in Serie A – he has scored in his last two appearances and could find the net in three games in a row for the first time in the competition.

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a hand in 12 goals in 13 Serie A encounters versus Fiorentina (eight goals and four assists), only against Palermo (13) has he registered more in the competition – however, only two of those goal involvements have come with AC Milan.

– Ante Rebic, who made his first eight appearances in Serie A with Fiorentina, has scored five goals in six league appearances in 2020, he has scored the same amount of goals as Krzysztof Piatek registered after his first six games played in the competition with AC Milan.