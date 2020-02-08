Fiorentina v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will want to bounce back from their disappointing draw with Genoa last week as they visit Fiorentina’s Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday afternoon.

La Dea recently fell out of the Coppa Italia in Florence, too, with Fiorentina showing signs of life lately under Giuseppe Iachini.

Draws are frequent when these two meet. Since the beginning of 2016/17, five of the seven Serie A meetings between the sides have ended level, which is more than any other fixture has produced.

Atalanta have won three of their last seven Serie A games and each of these have come by a margin of at least five goals. Prior to 2019/20, they had never won more than two games in any given season by such a margin, but already have four such wins this term.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.