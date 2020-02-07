Fiorentina v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta have had a wretched away record against Fiorentina of late, but it is something they’ll be aiming to put right in Tuscany in Saturday’s early kick-off in Serie A.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone.

Unavailable: Ribery, Kouame, Duncan, Caceres.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.

Suspended: De Roon.

KEY STATISTICS

– Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Fiorentina and Atalanta have drawn five of their seven Serie A games, no other fixture has seen more draws in this period in the competition (level with Fiorentina-Genoa).

– Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 18 Serie A home matches against Atalanta (W11 D7) – only against Genoa and Torino have they enjoyed longer such streaks among sides in the current league season. On the other hand, Atalanta have only endured a longer winless run on the road against Juventus.

– After winning three Serie A matches in a row in September-October 2019, Fiorentina have won only three of their last 15 league games (D5 L7) – in this period only the bottom four teams in the division have won fewer matches than Fiorentina (only two).

– Fiorentina haven’t conceded goals in their last two home Serie A matches (W1 D1); the last time they kept three consecutive clean sheets at the Artemio Franchi was back in September 2018 (the third shutout arrived against Atalanta).

– Atalanta have won three of their last seven league matches (D2 L2), each of these wins by a margin of 5+ goals. Prior to 2019/20, they had never won more than two games by this margin in a single Serie A campaign (four in the competition this season).

– Atalanta have picked up 22 points in 11 league matches on the road this season; they have never gained more than 18 at this stage in a Serie A campaign (previous record in 2000/01).

– Atalanta have scored more goals from outside the box than any other side in Serie A this season (11), whilst Fiorentina have netted only two goals from outside the area – a joint-low in the competition.

– Only Manchester City (496) have attempted more shots than Atalanta (450) in the top five European leagues in 2019/20.

– Despite having attempted half of the shots on target compared to Federico Chiesa (13 v 26), Dusan Vlahovic is Fiorentina’s best scorer in the current Serie A campaign: four goals, three of these against teams in the top six positions in the standings.

– Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic played 105 Serie A matches with Fiorentina (29 goals). In this current season, the Slovenian has netted 14 league goals, overtaking his record in the competition (13 for the Viola in 2015/16).