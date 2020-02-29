Five more Serie A games postponed

Lega Serie A have taken the decision to postpone yet more games due to the Coronavirus.

Five of this weekend’s ten games were scheduled to be played behind closed doors, but those have now instead been rescheduled for a later date.

Juventus vs Inter, Udinese vs Fiorentina, AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs SPAL and Sassuolo vs Brescia will all now be played on Wednesday, May 13.

The Coppa Italia final had been set for that date, though that itself has been pushed back by a week and will now take place on May 20.