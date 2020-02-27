Five Serie A and four Serie B matches behind closed doors

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy will have a major effect on football matches played in the country this weekend with five Serie A and four Serie B games set to be played behind closed doors.

Four Serie A matches were postponed last weekend along with a solitary Serie B match, and while all games are expected to be played this weekend, it won’t be without a caveat.

Lega Serie B announced that four matches set to take place in afflicted regions will be played in empty stadiums.

Those matches are Cittadella-Cremonese, Chievo-Livorno, Venezia-Cozenza and Virtus-Entella.

The Serie A matches that will be played behind closed doors are Udinese-Fiorentina, AC Milan-Genoa, Parma-SPAL, Sassuolo-Brescia and the Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter.

The Nerazzurri’s Europa League match with Ludogorets will also be played at an empty Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting journalists will not be allowed to attend the game.

As a result there will be no pre and post-game press conferences. Only cameramen will be allowed entry.