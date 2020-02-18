Floro Flores: Piece by piece, Gattuso is repairing Napoli

Former Napoli and Udinese striker Antonio Floro Flores has praised Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso for his work since he replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December as well as the attacking depth of the Neapolitan side.

The Partenopei have won three of their last four Serie A matches under the former AC Milan tactician including the 1-0 victory against Cagliari on Sunday evening and he has brought back the 4-3-3 formation which was used under Ancelotti’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

“Napoli have many alternatives in attack,” Floro Flores said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I like [Arkadiusz] Milik very much, he has always had an important role but [Dries] Mertens is phenomenal like [Lorenzo] Insigne.

“[Matteo] Politano and [Jose] Callejon will share the role, it depends on the circumstances that Napoli will face.

“The team had lost a bit, and Gattuso’s skill has been to put things back together, piece by piece, bringing them back on the right path.”