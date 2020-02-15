Fonseca: I must work on Roma mentality

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca still believes the Giallorossi can finish fourth, but admits he must work on his side’s mentality after falling 2-1 to Atalanta on Saturday.

The Lupi took the lead via Edin Dzeko just before half-time, but goals from Jose Luis Palomino and Mario Pasalic condemned the capital club to a third straight Serie A defeat.

This latest slip up means Roma now sit six points behind Atalanta in the race for fourth, but Fonseca believes all is not lost.

“At this time I must work on Roma’s mentality,” Fonseca told DAZN. “It isn’t easy to play here. Atalanta are a strong side but we didn’t concede many chances today.

“We played a great game from a defensive point of view, but it’s true that we struggled after conceding the first goal. I can’t say anything bad about the courage showed by the team.

“I think we played well. There are still 14 matches to play and I think we can finish fourth. The standings are balanced.”

Fonseca played down suggestions Roma are struggling due to fitness woes.

“I think it’s more of a mental than a physical problem,” he added. “We ran more in this match than all the others.

“We must believe that we can break through this moment, as it seems like we concede with every shot. It’s tough to explain.

“Regardless, I remain hopeful.”