Fonseca: I saw fear in Roma players during Bologna defeat

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has admitted he is concerned about the mentality of his squad after their humbling home defeat to Bologna.

The Giallorossi were beaten 3-2 at home by Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side on Friday, just a week after they lost 4-2 away to Sassuolo.

The capital club are now on a poor run of four defeats in their last six Serie A games, and Fonseca questioned the courage of his players after a timid performance in front of a frustrated home crowd.

“Tactically I’m not worried, I’m more concerned about the degree of confidence among the players,” Fonseca told the press.

“We weren’t very relaxed when we went out on the pitch. The team has played great matches this season, so why can’t we do it any more?

“It’s a question of calmness, we have suffered from the defeat against Sassuolo. Before the game I said that I didn’t want to see fear, but instead today I saw fear.

“What are we afraid of? I must work on the mentality of the players.”