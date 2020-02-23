Fonseca: Roma showed conviction and courage

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca believes his side showed conviction and courage in taking down Lecce 4-0 to end their recent Serie A woes.

The Giallorossi entered the contest winless in their last four league games, including three straight defeats, to put them on the outside looking in for a Champions League spot.

Although Roma defeated Gent on Thursday in the Europa League their performance was anything but convincing, but Fonseca believes they’re on the right track after Sunday’s outing.

“The team trained well in recent days, so I was confident heading into the match,” he told reporters after the match. “We can’t forget that Lecce were in great form as they had won three in a row.

“However we did well in the first 20-30 minutes. It was a different match compared to Gent, but I thought they players showed more conviction and courage.

“It was important not to concede and it’s the second match in a row we’ve kept a clean sheet. This defensive stability is important for us.”

Lorenzo Pellegrini was taken off in the second half after hearing some jeers from the home fans in the first half, but Fonseca said his substitution was done as a precaution rather than performance related.

“Pellegrini played well,” he added. “However at half-time we spoke and he had a slight problem with his leg.

“He wasn’t injured but we preferred not to risk anything.”