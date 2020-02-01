Fonseca: Roma’s defending against Sassuolo was inexplicable

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca was left lost looking for an explanation after his side’s 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia on Saturday evening.

The Giallorossi trailed 3-0 inside half an hour, falling to three early attacks from their hosts.

“It’s hard to explain,” he said when asked about the early collapse in his post-match press conference.

“They scored with their first attack, then scored their second with their second attack.

“It’s inexplicable to defend that way against a team with qualities like Sassuolo.

“Congratulations to them.”

Asked if his side had physical problems, Fonseca wasn’t so sure.

“Look at [Bryan] Cristante, for example,” he added.

“He’s been injured but we need him now because we don’t have [Amadou] Diawara. We have no other solution.

“If it’s a physical question then how can you explain the team playing like that in the first half but then how they did in the second, when they should have been more tired.

“It’s not a physical problem.”