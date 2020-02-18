Allegri’s agent expects him to move overseas next season

Giovanni Branchini, the agent of Massimiliano Allegri, has said that the former Juventus coach is likely to coach a team outside of Italy for the 2020/21 season.

The 52-year-old was replaced by former Chelsea and Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri despite winning five consecutive Serie A titles in charge of the Bianconeri and he has been previously linked with the managerial role at Manchester United.

“I think there is a desire to have an experience abroad, Max never hid it,” Branchini told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Having said that, he also needed to rest a little after two decades on the bench.

“There was a need to spend a season in a normal way. A coach still has prestigious opportunities, but in the long run, some rest is needed.”

In addition to winning those Italian league titles, Allegri won the Coppa Italia in four consecutive years as Juventus coach and he took them to two Champions League finals, losing to Spanish giants Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.