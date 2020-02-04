Gasperini named Italy’s best coach with Panchina d’Oro success

Gian Piero Gasperini has won the Panchina d’Oro for as Italy’s best coach in 2019 after taking his Atalanta side to third place in 2018/19.

La Dea’s incredible campaign saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history and they also reached the Coppa Italia final.

Gasperini received the award ahead of Bologna’s Sinisa Mihajlovic who finished second and former Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, finished third.

Mihajlovic took his Bologna side from the relegation zone to finishing in 10th place and Allegri delivered a fifth consecutive Scudetto before leaving Juve.

Gasperini collected the award at Converciano in Florence after receiving 22 of the 49 votes. He spoke of his pride and dedicated it to his staff, players, president Antonio Percassi and all of Bergamo.