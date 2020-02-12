Gattuso: I want Napoli to improve when in possession

Despite winning 1-0 against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at the Stadio Meazza, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso still feels his team are a work in progress, and do make mistakes in games.

Neither side were particularly effective, but Fabian Ruiz’s second goal of the season was enough for Gattuso’s men with the second leg to be played on March 5 at the Stadio San Paolo.

“Problems are solved by giving 100 percent,” Gattuso told the press. “This team has gained more than 400 points [in Serie A] in recent years, but we have to look at what is happening now.

“We have a precise way of playing, and if we don’t follow that, then flaws appear.

“We beat Lazio, Juventus and Inter, but also lost to Parma, Fiorentina and Lecce, and in that last game they [Lecce] dealt us a massive blow, in what was like a Champions League final.

“That’s why it is hard to comment on the team. We need to shake off the bad atmosphere. In the non-possession phase it doesn’t matter that you do, I want improvements with the ball.

“It wasn’t easy to set up the match as we did, I want my players to have the courage to take risks.”