Gattuso: I’m pleased with Napoli response after Brescia victory

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has admitted that he is content with the way his side have responded in recent weeks, after they secured a 2-1 Serie A victory over Brescia on Friday.

The Partenopei trailed to a Jhon Chancellor header, but swiftly turn the result in their favour after half time, as Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty was followed up by a wonderful Fabian Ruiz strike.

Gattuso’s side have now won all but two of their past nine matches in all competitions, after previously enduring a hugely disappointing start to the season, and the coach claimed that a change in attitude was core to the improvement.

“In the first half we were poor, but after the break we did much better,” Gattuso declared at his post match press conference at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

“I’m receiving the answers that I’m looking for. I tried to convince the players a long time ago, as we had some terrible moments and the team could not find any solutions.

“We needed to clear the air, with a focus on being calm. I think it has allowed us to be better prepared for difficult games now.”

Victory for Napoli sees the Azzurri move up to sixth in Serie A and close in to just three points from Roma, although the fifth-placed Giallorossi are yet to play this weekend.