Gattuso: Napoli are tired

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso admits his side are tired after their midweek clash with Barcelona, but he insists he will play his best side for the Azzurri’s match with Torino on Saturday.

The Partenopei put in a stellar performance against the Blaugrana in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, though they ultimately had to a settle for a 1-1 draw.

While Gattuso made it clear his side are struggling with fatigue, he intends to play a side that will give 100 percent on the pitch.

“The team looked very tired yesterday after we went through some tests, so we decided to work in the gym to help the players recover,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“We will prepare for the Torino match today. Whoever takes the pitch tomorrow will be at 100 percent mentally and physically.

“Our focus must be on Torino. My staff and I must focus on fielding a side that will be at 100 percent. We are playing against a side that are physically very strong, so it’s up to us to play whoever is ready to give their all because tomorrow will be a battle.”

Dries Mertens netted against Barcelona to sit level with Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s all-time leading goalscorer with 121 goals, but with the Belgian expected to miss the match, Arkadiusz Milik is expected to take his place.

“Nothing will change [with Milik],” he added. “He’s great at reading the play.

“He has immense class and will give us a huge hand, which he’s done for awhile. Mertens will go through tests today so we are hoping he is available. He will try and train with us.

“As for Milik, he is the least of my problems. I know what kind of player he is.”