Gattuso warns Barcelona: It isn’t over yet

Gennaro Gattuso was frustrated to see his Napoli side only come away with a 1-1 draw from their Champions League last 16 clash with Barcelona, but warned the Spanish giants that they will be ready for the second leg.

Dries Mertens gave the Partenopei a half-time lead, but Antoine Griezmann broke through a well-organised home defence to draw Barca level after the break.

Napoli were guilty of wasting several chances too, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen producing excellent saves to deny Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon.

“Nothing is finished, that’s for sure,” Gattuso said in the post-match press conference.

“We know that they will give us problems but we will go and buy a helmet and some armour and then go to play at Camp Nou.

“In Barcelona we need to play a great match, but for now there is Torino and there are other matches.

“This match should give us the awareness that if we play as a team, we can provide great performances.”

Asked if he was happier about an impressive performance or angry not to get a better result, Gattuso didn’t hesitate.

“I’m more unhappy because in the defensive phase we committed half an error and they punished us,” he said.

“Then when Insigne took a shot in the box in the second half, Zielinksi and Milik were both free. We could’ve taken advantage of that chance in a different way.

“There is disappointment because we suffered, the team on a tactical level made few or no mistakes and the result could have definitely been better.”