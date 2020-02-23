Genoa v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Genoa welcome Lazio to the Stadio Ferraris with the capital club aiming to keep pace with Serie A leaders Juventus.

After the Bianconeri’s win over SPAL, Lazio are now four points behind in second place with Ciro Immobile needing to score once to equal the record for most goals after the first 25 Serie A games of a season (27), which belongs to Antonio Angelillo in 1958/59.

Only looking at games played in the second half of the season, Genoa are unbeaten against Lazio since 2012, a run in which they have gained six wins and two draws.

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Souamaoro, Masiello; Ankersen, Behrami, Schone, Cassata, Criscito; Favilli, Sanabria

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Luis Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Jony; Caicedo Immobile