Gent v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma hold a slender advantage as they take on Gent at the Ghelamco Arena in the First Knockout Round of the Europa League.

An early Carles Perez goal was enough to hand the Giallorossi a 1-0 victory on home soil in the first leg, and coach Paulo Foneca will expect his side to finish the job.

Having been eliminated from the Coppa Italia, a strong showing in the Europa League offers the Lupi their best chance of silverware.

Belgian outfit Gent were previously unbeaten in eight Europa League matches, including qualification rounds, prior to the first leg and will be keen to cause an upset.

Gent: Kaminski; Castro-Montes, Plastun, Ngadeu, Mohammadi; Kums, Owusu, Odjidja; Bezus; Depoitre, David

Roma: Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Kluivert; Dzeko