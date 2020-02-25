Hamsik: Napoli beating Barcelona would be a miracle, stopping Messi is impossible

Napoli legend Marek Hamsik believes that the Partenopei knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League would be something of a miracle, but hasn’t written off his former side.

The Catalans visit the Stadio San Paolo for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday, and Hamsik is excited for a good game.

“Yes, it would be [a miracle], but anything is possible in football,” the Slovak said in an interview with MARCA.

“Napoli have to do everything right at home and we’ve always been strong at the San Paolo.

“We’ve beaten Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain… You see the side’s strength there and it’ll be hard for Barcelona.”

Lionel Messi visiting Diego Maradona’s home is something that has gained a lot of attention and Hamsik knows that stopping him won’t be easy.

“You have to attack Barcelona and not be afraid,” he explained, “we’ve seen they concede but they have the best player in the world in [Lionel] Messi.

“Given what he did against Eibar, yes [it’s impossible to stop him when he’s 100 percent]. But every game is different and if Napoli can cancel him out then they have a chance.”

Hamsik is still the Partenopei’s all time leading goalscorer, but Dries Mertens is now just one behind.

“Dries will overtake me and I’ll congratulate him,” Hamsik said.

“It’s a big thing. I’m proud to have surpassed Diego Maradona’s record, now it’s over to Dries.”

Hamsik was an icon in Naples as club captain, but he feels that his successor is just as good a fit for the armband.

“Lorenzo Insigne is Neapolitan and feels the club 100 percent,” the midfielder added.

“He’s the captain now and understands the club, fans and city.”