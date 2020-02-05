Handanovic and Sensi working to feature against AC Milan

Both Samir Handanovic and Stefano Sensi are desperate to play for Inter in this weekend’s derby against AC Milan.

The goalkeeper’s position looks more assured than Sensi’s though, and the goalkeeper has already told coach Antonio Conte that he is available for selection.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Handanovic trained on Tuesday without the ball, though he’s due to train as normal on Thursday.

“I’m fine,” Handanovic said “I’m working to be 100 percent against Milan.

“We’ll take it day by day, but I want to be ready.”

Sensi is also hoping to be fully fit for selection on Sunday.