Handanovic and Sensi working to feature against AC Milan
Conor Clancy Date: 5th February 2020 at 5:36pm
Both and are desperate to play for in this weekend’s derby against .

The goalkeeper’s position looks more assured than Sensi’s though, and the goalkeeper has already told coach that he is available for selection.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Handanovic trained on Tuesday without the ball, though he’s due to train as normal on Thursday.

“I’m fine,” Handanovic said “I’m working to be 100 percent against Milan.

“We’ll take it day by day, but I want to be ready.”

Sensi is also hoping to be fully fit for selection on Sunday.

 

