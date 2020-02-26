Handanovic could be back to face Juventus

Inter are hopeful that their goalkeeper Samir Handanovic will return to action in time for their top of the table clash with Juventus on Sunday evening.

Handanovic has been missing from the Nerazzurri lineup since early February after fracturing a finger and his replacement Daniele Padelli has done little to gain the confidence of Antonio Conte with several nervous displays.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 35-year-old will undergo tests on the damaged finger on Thursday afternoon and is expected to return to to full training on Friday with the view of being ready to take his place in the Inter goal in Turin.

Conte’s team have fallen to third in the Serie A table since Handanovic has been missing and the Nerazzurri will be hoping that the Slovenia international’s return leads to the revival of their Scudetto challenge.