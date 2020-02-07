Handanovic still a doubt for Sunday clash with AC Milan

It’s still unclear whether Samir Handanovic will feature in Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan as the goalkeeper did not take part in training on Friday.

The Slovenian was ruled out of last week’s 2-0 victory over Udinese after suffering a hairline fracture to the pinky finger on his left hand in training.

Recent reports suggest Handanovic is doing all that he can to be on the field for Sunday’s match against Milan, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports he did not take part in training on Friday.

It’s possible he will miss the final session on Saturday as well, though Inter aren’t concerned as they don’t want to push him without reason.

Handanovic wants to play with a protective glove underneath his goalkeeping glove, though that comes with its own set of risks. A knock to the finger could worsen the situation, which could then require surgery.

Tommaso Berni is suspended and Daniele Padelli is the only other option available in the first team, making it understandable why Inter are in no rush to make a final decision on the situation, which isn’t expected to come until Sunday.