Hellas Verona v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday evening to take on Hellas Verona in Round 23 of the Serie A season.

Should Verona lose to Juventus, it would be the first time in their history that the Mastini have been beaten by the Bianconeri in two successive Serie A home matches.

Verona do happen to be unbeaten in their last seven Serie A matches, with Juventus losing two of their last four away matches in the top flight.

Verona: Silvestri; Kumbulla, Rrahmani, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Borini

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo