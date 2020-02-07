Hellas Verona v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Hellas Verona put their best top flight unbeaten run in two decades on the line on Saturday night against the toughest opposition as they welcome Juventus to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Miguel Veloso, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Pessina; Borini.

Unavailable: Salcedo.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Khedira, Demiral, Danilo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have scored in each of their last 13 Serie A meetings against Verona (27 total goals), their longest scoring streak against them in the competition.

– Verona lost their last home league game against Juventus and could lose two in a row against them for the first time in their Serie A history.

– Verona are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games, the last time they had a longest unbeaten run in the competition was back in October 2000.

– Verona are unbeaten in their last three home league games (W2 D1): they last went unbeaten in four in a row in February 2016 (W2 D2).

– Juventus have won 54 points in 22 games so far: in the three points for a win era, nine out of the 10 sides to have gained as many points at this stage of the competition eventually won the league – with the only exception being Sarri’s Napoli in the 2017/18 campaign.

– Juventus have lost two of their last four Serie A games on the road (W2), after having remained unbeaten in their first seven this season (W5 D2).

– Verona have kept the joint-most clean sheets in Serie A this season (eight), level with AC Milan and Inter. In their previous 13 Serie A campaigns, they only had more clean sheets after 22 games in 1988/89 (10).

– On average, Juventus and Verona make their first substitution of the match earlier than than any other Serie A sides this season: 48 minutes for the Bianconeri and 53 minutes for the Gialloblu.

– Verona’s striker Giampaolo Pazzini has had a hand in six Serie A goals against Juventus (four goals, two assists), but each of them came in his first eight meetings against the Bianconeri (none in his last 13) – he has also played more Serie A matches against them than any other team (21).

– Paulo Dybala has failed to score in his last five Serie A appearances: only between November 2018 and February 2019 has he recorded a longer goalless run in a single campaign for Juventus (10 in a row).