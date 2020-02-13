History against AC Milan in Coppa Italia clash with Juventus

AC Milan go into Thursday’s Coppa Italia clash against Juventus with history not on their side, having never beaten the Bianconeri in the competition since 1985.

The last time the pair met in the competition was the 2018 Coppa Italia final which Juventus won 4-0, with Gianluigi Donnarumma howlers the order of the day.

A Mehdi Benatia double, Douglas Costa then a Nikola Kalinic own goal gave Massimiliano Allegri’s men the victory in front of 65,000 fans at the Stadio Olimpico.

That was one of eight Juventus wins and four draws since Milan last beat their rivals. That came in the quarter-final of the competition when Pietro Paolo Virdis bagged the only goal of the game and the two-legged tie.

Milan made the 1985 final and lost to Sampdoria 3-1 over the two legs.