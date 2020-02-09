Ibrahimovic: Inter didn’t look like a team worthy of second place

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t all that impressed by Inter’s performance during their 4-2 victory on Sunday, stating he expected more from the second-placed side.

The Rossoneri looked to be on their way to an unexpected Derby della Madonnina triumph after goals from Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put them 2-0 up before half-time.

Inter roared back with four goals after the restart to turn the match on it’s head, though Ibrahimovic wasn’t all that impressed by the Nerazzurri while stating Milan showed a lack of experience in letting the match slip away.

“It’s tough to explain,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “First half was good, then it went wrong. We conceded inside the first 15 minutes [after the restart] and we struggled.

“We followed the tactical plans we worked on during the week, but then we conceded and lost our confidence. When you lose it is tough, especially in a derby.

“We must bounce back and look to Thursday [against Juventus]. It’s hard to explain as we pressed them high and they had nothing. Once we gave up a goal we stopped pressing.

“Then after the second goal everything fell apart. You have to have experience in these matches. If you are winning 2-0 you have to know how to navigate the match, especially against a team like Inter even though they didn’t look like a side worthy of second place in the first half.

“I thought they would be better, but second place is second place.”

Milan will look to bounce back against Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Thursday before taking on Torino in Serie A next Monday.