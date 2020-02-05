Ibrahimovic set to return for AC Milan against Inter

AC Milan have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina meeting with Inter with Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to return.

The Swede missed the Rossoneri’s draw with Hellas Verona with the flu, but he has since made a recovery.

Ibrahimovic has been training this week, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that he underwent a personalised training session on Wednesday.

Stefano Pioli has more good news ahead of the game as well, with both Andrea Conti and Simon Kjaer looking likely to be available.

Both defenders had also missed the game against Verona through their own respective physical problems.